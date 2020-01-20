WVa community passes resolution supporting gun rights

A West Virginia community has passed a resolution declaring itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The Fort Gay town council passed the resolution Friday night.

Supporters say it is a defense against possible federal or state legislation that could limit access to firearms, ammunition or gun accessories.

Mayor Joetta Hatfield said Fort Gay is the first municipality in West Virginia to adopt such a resolution.

She says the move is in response to recent events in Virginia, where the new Democratic majority leadership plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions.

Last week the Putnam County Commission passed a similar resolution.