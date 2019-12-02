WVa hunting, fishing licenses go on sale; prizes offered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hunting and fishing licenses for next year have gone on sale in West Virginia.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release the sale that started Sunday was earlier than normal to allow for holiday gift purchases and early renewals.

Gov. Jim Justice says anyone buying a sportsman or junior sportsman license before Jan. 1 will automatically be entered to win a free lifetime license or a vacation to a West Virginia state park. Winners will be announced in mid-January.

To check out the prize details click here