WVa lawmakers return to crowded agenda at capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s Legislature is back at the state capitol Monday after Governor Jim Justice called for a special session.

Lawmakers convened around noon to discuss various topics, including a bill to provide more funding for tourism promotion.

However, several eyebrows raised once the conversation shifted to spending more on bond payments for road repairs.

$8 million of that was coming to District 6, which includes Marshall County. So, I am really concerned about giving this money back, to pay for debt service when our roads need fixed. Not ‘Roads to Prosperity’ but our regular roads. Del. Lisa Zukoff, (D) Marshall

Both the house and senate plan to work into the evening to keep this a one-day special session.

