CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Division of Highways is building a new bridge by incorporating a technology that hasn’t been used before in the state.

The Fourteen Mile Bridge along Lincoln County Road 37 is a press-brake-formed steel tub girder bridge.

Designers from West Virginia University and Marshall University have been involved in the project.

According to a news release, WVDOH officials say the bridge can be installed in less time, lasts longer and requires minimal maintenance