West Virginia’s Mothman Festival is canceled again due to the pandemic

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s annual Mothman festival has been called off for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant announced the festival’s cancellation Thursday. It had been set for next month. The organizers say thousands of people pack the town along the Ohio River during the festival, and that health officials predict rising COVID-19 cases could peak around that time.

Organizers say it wasn’t an easy decision. Mothman is a mysterious creature with glowing red eyes that witnesses described seeing in 1966 and 1967. It was the subject of the 2002 film “The Mothman Prophecies.”