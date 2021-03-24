Western PA woman is missing; may be traveling through Ohio Valley

SLIPPERY ROCK, PENN. (WTRF) — Pennsylvania State Police report that Regina “Jeanne” Fornadley went missing from her residence in Slippery Rock.

Fornadley is a white female, age 57 with brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

She is approximately 5’4″ tall and approximately 180 pounds.

Fornadley may become combative.

She is believed to have left on her own.

She drives a 2016 Honda CR-V, dark in color, with Pennsylvania registration: LLW7985. She may be heading to North Carolina.

Contact Pennsylvania State Police Butler post with information at 724-284-8100.