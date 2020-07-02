Wetzel County Hospital Officially Welcomed into the WVU Health System

Just one day ago the state’s largest health system has taken in the Wetzel County Hospital as it’s own. It’s now the WVU Health System’s 13th hospital.
”It’s very gratifying to be able to say ‘we are WVU Medicine. We are the academic health system of the university for the state of West Virginia’.”Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health Systems
Wetzel County Hospital has been around for a hundred years. It has all kinds of inpatient and outpatient services, and now it’s one of the WVU Health System’s 13 hospitals.
“You’ll see the healthcare services continue to grow here. I believe you’ll see jobs grow at every hospital. This is our 13th hospital.” Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health Systems
Wetzel County Hospital already has a primary care base, an emergency department, but there’s now the same physicians in both WVU Health System and Wetzel County Hospital. The hospital also has more primary care and family medicine. There’s plans to eventually bring more cardiovasular, oncology, neuroscience, and neurology services there.
“Phyiscians and services are the lifeblood of a hospital.”Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health Systems
Wetzel County Hospital will also have lower overhead costs and more doctors and physicians, all thanks to the WVU Health System.
But this merge won’t just help The Wetzel County Hospital. Health officials say the patients in this community may be sent to WVU Health System’s bigger hospitals if they need higher level services.
The WVU Health System believes this will secure there will be a hospital here for next several decades.