Wetzel County man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Robert Lee Lemasters, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Lemasters, age 55, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Lemasters, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9mm caliber pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition in Wetzel County in October 2018.

Lemasters is facing up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.