NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wetzel county man has admitted to selling drugs near a school.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says 32-year-old Zach Jerico of New Martinsville plead guilty to one county of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location.

Powell also says Jerico admitted to selling the drugs near New Martinsville Elementary School in May of 2018.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.