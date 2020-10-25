Wetzel County Schools close two schools to in-person sessions

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — (WTRF) Wetzel County Schools is immediately stopping in-person classes at Paden City High School and Wetzel County Technical Education Center due to COVID-19 concerns. They made this announcement on their Facebook page.

The schools will be closed for in-person learning tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 26.

This is due to one positive case of COVID-19.

Officials hope to reopen the schools on Tuesday.

