Wetzel County students will return to the classroom on August 23rd

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wetzel County Schools announced recently they will reopen for in-person learning come August 23rd. Their goal is to have students back in school as normal as possible, which means hopefully no masks.



However, the delta variant has caused a pause before a final decision is made on the mask front.

but Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells says the silver lining is being back in the classroom, and her teachers are ready as they’ll ever be. Wetzel County came out early with their statement students WILL be in the classroom this fall, and the stats say it’s pertinent.

“Student achievement raises when students are in school. We saw that firsthand last year. We had student achievement what wasn’t where we wanted it to be when kids were at home working virtually. And, once we brought them back to school, achievement rose. It makes sense.” Tammy Wells, Wetzel County Schools Superintendent

Superintendent Wells says summer school is going well now that students are back in person.

They will make a decision based on wearing masks closer to the start of fall’s semester.