Wetzel County woman sentenced for connection to a drug distribution operation in Wetzel and Tyler Counties

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Cynthia Henries, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced yesterday to 12 months and one-day incarceration for her involvement in methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin distribution that spanned multiple states, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Henries, age 47, pled guilty to “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine” in August 2018. Henries admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2017 in Wetzel County.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.