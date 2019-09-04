Wetzel County woman sentenced for connection to a drug distribution operation in Wetzel and Tyler Counties

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wetzel County woman sentenced for connection to a drug distribution operation in Wetzel and Tyler Counties

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Cynthia Henries, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced yesterday to 12 months and one-day incarceration for her involvement in methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin distribution that spanned multiple states, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Henries, age 47, pled guilty to “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine” in August 2018. Henries admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2017 in Wetzel County.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Noon Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Noon Weather Update"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter