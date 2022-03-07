Move over regular greasy potato chips Tiktok’s trending lettuce chips are gonna be the next big thing.

Lettuce chips are going viral on Tiktok and everyone’s going crazy for them.

Tiktok has plenty of videos for anyone to follow but it’s simple, just take some lettuce and break it up into a bowl. Cover it with whatever vinegar you prefer white, red, even apple cider. Then pour in some lemon juice, salt, pepper, and there you have it, lettuce chips.

Some are saying that it’s the perfect alternative to regular potato chips. For movie nights instead of grabbing a bag of chips, they grab a bowl of lettuce chips.

Low in calories and made up of mostly water and flavoring no wonder it’s a trending snack.