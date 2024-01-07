WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that we’re in the heart of winter, the shingles virus may be returning along with the snow.

Not only is the painful rash seen more often this time of year, but our population is more at risk than the rest of the country.

Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says three factors make it more prevalent in the Ohio Valley.

First is the stress of the winter months, second are the viruses that lower our immune system, and third is the older average age of our residents.

“We’re under a little more stress. And that stress is sometimes the trigger that brings out the the virus itself. Remember, shingles is chickenpox lay dormant in your in your body. Two, we have viruses circulating around the community. Flu, COVID, RSV, rotavirus.” Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

He says those 50 and older should receive the shingles vaccine.

It’s two doses over several weeks and remember: the chicken pox vaccination won’t keep you from getting shingles.