ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — In addition to their strikingly stunning good looks, what do Frankenstein, dracula, a werewolf and a mummy all have in common?

They all would love to attend this year’s Monster Mash Bash for sure.

It is one of the Ohio Valley’s favorite Halloween party’s for people 21 and over.

The 12th annual Monster Mash Bash is happening this Saturday, October 14th from 7 until 10 p.m. at the JB Martin Rec Center in St. Clairsville.

People can enjoy food and halloween treats, a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing photo booth, costumer contest and much more.

The autumn fundraising event is sponsored by Harmony House, a Children’s Advocacy Center.

They can be your traditional ghost, mummies, Frankenstein or they can be homemade. We’ve had Mothman previously. We’ve had a giant spider previously so they can be anything that anybody wants to imagine. Monster Mash is a great event for the community to come out and have a good time and help Armenians continue in their efforts to provide services to victims and families. Remington Conaway, Harmony House

Conoway says this year Route 40 Lumber Jaxe has donated items for the axe throwing contest while The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has once again shown their support.

Tickets are $25 a person.

You can call 740-695-0812 to purchase a ticket.

Harmony House works with prosecutors, law enforcement and other local organizations to help strengthen the community’s response to child abuse.

Harmony House serves people in Belmont County in Ohio and in Ohio and Marshall counties in West Virginia.