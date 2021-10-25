What do you want to see in Downtown Wheeling?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- When it comes to living in Downtown Wheeling, what is it missing? More housing? Vibrant nightlife? Well, you can have your voice heard.

Wheeling Heritage is conducting a survey about what you want to see downtown while focusing on what kind of housing people want to see.

Whether it’s more affordable housing or new spots to shop. they want to hear your input.

Wheeling Heritage works directly with developers who also want to know what people want and it’s your chance to let people know how to make Wheeling an even better place to live.

That’s what this survey is going to accomplish, we can have a clearer picture what people want to see downtown as far as housing. Alex Panas | Wheeling Heritage

The survey is open until Tuesday, October 25. Fill it out right HERE