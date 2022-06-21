A new social media trend is spreading, you might have seen the hashtag on Twitter or Instagram, #GoWokeGoBroke.

#GoWokeGoBroke was recently used in a headline from Newsweek claiming that conservatives are ‘slamming’ the ‘Lightyear’ movie after it made $51 million in its opening box office weekend.

The movie was allegedly supposed to make $70 million, according to Newsweek.

Why the ‘Lightyear’ controversy? In the film, a female character gets engaged to a woman, shares a kiss, marries, and raises a family.

According to Know Your Meme, The term Go Woke, Go Broke means ‘an expression typically used to express the sentiment that companies who embrace political correctness or cave to demands of social justice activists will suffer financially as a result.’