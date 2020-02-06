What happens when snow and highway construction mix?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With snow predicted for Friday, you might be wondering how the Department of Highways will be able to clear the snow, with all the construction projects and detours.

Their first plan was to put down brine in advance of the storm.

Since rained all day, they had to scrap that because the brine would have been washed away.

Officials said the limited lanes on the Fort Henry Bridge are just wide enough to accommodate a snowplow blade, but they won’t be doing that for a reason.

If you plow it left, you’re plowing it into oncoming traffic. The windshields and passing cars. Same thing when you’re plowing to the right. You’ll plow over onto the Island and residents and businesses traffic down there. Tony Clark, Acting District 6 Engineer

Clark also said they’ll have two trucks devoted to the stretch of I-70 between Elm Grove and the Ohio state line.

His advice to the public?

Take it slow and pay attention. He also advised it’s important to leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.