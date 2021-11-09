What is Movember?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve been thinking about growing a moustache, what better time than now?

The best part is you can do it for a great cause.

Every year people from all over the world take part in a fundraiser called “Movember”. It’s an annual event that involves the growing of moustaches, during the month of November, to raises awareness of men’s health issues like cancer and more recently mental health and suicide.

The event is run by the Movember Foundation. Their goal is to Change the face of men’s health.

Area heath professionals agree it’s a great way to raise awareness to a number of men’s health issues.

If you’re a guy and you don’t want to shave and you can pull it off then do that. If you see someone who you think might at risk, someone you think isolated or lonely you can send them over to Northwood or you could just be a bud and reach out to your fellow human and make sure they are ok. Michael Morreale, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

Since it’s start in 2003, the Movember Foundation raised more than $800 million dollars and funded more than 1,200 projects in 20 countries.

For more information you can go to their website Movember.com.