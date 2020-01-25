What is Parkinson’s? Ozzy Osbourne reveals his diagnosis.

Ozzy Osbourn has recently announced he has Parkinson’s disorder.

As this came as a surprise to many across the world, it’s not uncommon. In fact– the disease is the most common of the movement disorders, and currently effects more than one million people.

But what exactly is Parkinson’s disorder? Well, according to Wheeling Hospital’s Doctor Clark Milton, it’s a nuero-degenerative disease. Those diagnosed with Parkinson’s may experience tremors, loss of facial expressions, and trouble walking and completing daily tasks. The disease is slow progressing and usually effects people ages 50 and older.

Dr. Milton says for Ozzy, he could experience trouble performing, and even singing.

It’s very unpredictable how this will progress. So, the most important thing is maintaining your functions at home and your activities of your daily life. Treatments can be both medication, and now there’s surgery involved. But more importantly, it’s maintaining strength, flexibility, core strength, and your ability to ambulate. Dr. Clark Milton, Medical Director, Corporate Health

Wheeling Hospital

Doctor Milton also says the FDA recently approved an aggressive treatment through deep brain stimulation for anyone diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease that has progressively gotten worse over a four year period.