WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Russia is facing a major punishment for invading Ukraine. They were recently banned from swift.

It’s raised one big question for the common person, “what is swift?”

It stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication and it’s the telecommunication system for over 11 thousand banks.

It links over 200 countries and territories and allows banks from all over the world to communicate.

Think of it as G-Mail for banking.

If banks want to transfer money globally– they have to be in swift.

Financial advisor Jason Haswell says this punishment is about as serious as it gets.