What’s the next step for those that were at OVMC

WVU Medicine officials say they were negotiating in good faith with Alecto to try to lease Hillcrest and the Robert C Byrd Center, when Alecto suddenly sped up OVMC’s closure date.

So now they say they’ll take a different path, still determined to serve the needs of patients of the medical and psychiatric facilities.

Everybody at WVU Medicine was caught off guard by the announcement of the closure of the acute care and emergency care services by Alecto. Dr. David Hess- WVU Medicine Reynolds

So very quickly, WVU Medicine officials reacted.

We’re in discussions now with one of their psychiatrists to come down and be able to help us with psychiatric care at Reynolds so those patients will have some place to be seen and to be taken care of Dr. David Hess- WVU Medicine Reynolds

They’ve also moved quickly to compensate for the sudden loss of OVMC’s emergency room.

Over the last 48 hours we’ve been able to hire a lot of their emergency room physicians that will be working in our emergency room. We’re in, right now we’re in the building and construction phase for an expansion of our ER. Dr. David Hess- WVU Medicine Reynolds

And already, their emergency room has risen to the sudden challenge.

The last couple of days our emergency room has hit records for Reynolds as they’ve been able to see, and we’ve been able to take great care of those patients in a very timely manner. Dr. David Hess- WVU Medicine Reynolds

He says WVU Medicine will also open several urgent care facilities in Moundsville and Wheeling.