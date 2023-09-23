WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of people gathered at Wheeling Park Sonneborn Shelter as the Wheeling Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernian held its Irish Road Bowling fundraiser on September 23.

Irish Road Bowling is a sport played along a country road with curves and hills with an iron ball. The goal is to roll the ball through the course in the least number of attempts possible.

The funds raised at the event are used to assist those in need in the Ohio Valley.

The event has increased in popularity of the sport in the area over the last ten years.