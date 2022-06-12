Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – You might think trumpets and saxophones are essential to big band music, but an experimental orchestra recreated the classic sound Sunday night with no brass in sight.

They recreated a 1940s dance music sound entirely with keyboards and live drums.

Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church crowded in concertgoers, as the experimental orchestra performed standards like “In the Mood” and “Call Me Irresponsible.”

A live drummer kept the backbeat strong, along with a vocalist and dancers to make select numbers simmer and swing.