Wheeling business owners hit reset button to ring in 2022

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the Christmas shopping season behind us, local retailers are looking to press the reset button as we head into 2022.

Business owner Samantha Holcomb from the Talan+Lou Boutique in Wheeling’s Centre Market said the Christmas season was such a success, but she is looking forward to January.

The month is traditionally a slow month for both store and online sales. Holcomb, who shares a space with Label Three Boutique owner Lisa Bronchik, believes January will give both women the opportunity to regroup.

She explained they’ll take this time to replenish their clothing supply just in time for the month of February.

I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing even though sales will be slow. That kind of gives us the reset that we need. We can really plan for our year. The little bit of a break that we are going to get in January. I think it’s a good thing. Samantha Holcomb, Talon+Lou Boutique Owner

Holcomb said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in November fueled their holiday sales.

Holcomb said another big event for both boutiques is in February during Valentine’s Day. They hold an event called Galentine’s Day for the community so people can get out of the house during the winter months.