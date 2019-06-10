Wheeling-Charleston Apostolic Administrator Archbishop William Lori announces personnel changes

Wheeling, W.Va.—Acting in his capacity as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Archbishop William E. Lori today announced the following personnel changes involving officials of the Chancery.

Monsignor Frederick Annie resigned as Vicar General of the Diocese in September and has been assigned as Assistant Priest in Residence at St. Mary, Star City Parish in Morgantown.

Monsignor Anthony Cincinnati resigned today as Vicar for Clergy and will continue serving as Pastor of St. Francis De Sales Parish in Morgantown.

Monsignor Kevin Quirk resigned today as Judicial Vicar and Rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph and further announced his decision to step down from his position on the Board of Directors at Wheeling Jesuit University and Wheeling Hospital. Monsignor Quirk will serve as a Priest in Residence at Mater Dolorosa (Paden City) and St. Vincent De Paul (New Martinsville) Parishes and Holy Rosary (Sistersville) and St. Joseph (Proctor) Missions, where he will assist Administrator Rev. Brian J. Crenwelge in his pastoral duties. Father Crenwelge will also serve as Interim Director of Vocations for the Diocese.

Archbishop Lori also announced the following personnel actions:

Father James DeViese Jr., J.C.L., will assume the responsibilities of the Judicial Vicar on an interim basis and oversee the Office of the Tribunal, while continuing in his role as Pastor of St. Patrick (Weston) and St. Boniface (Camden) Parishes and Good Shepherd Mission in Glenville.

Monsignor Joseph Peterson, currently Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, will serve as Interim Rector of St. Joseph Cathedral and Reverend Carlos Melocoton Jr. will serve as Pastor of St. Michael.

Fr. Dennis Schuelkens will serve as Interim Director of Clergy Personnel while continuing as Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker and Sacred Heart Parishes in Weirton.

“I am grateful to all of these individuals and to my brother priests for their hard work and dedicated service to the Church, especially in these challenging times,” Archbishop Lori Archbishop Lori

The personnel changes announced today take effect immediately.