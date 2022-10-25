WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade is less than one month away and that means organizers aren’t wasting any time putting together the entire event.

And it isn’t too late if you want to be a part of this year’s big event.

In fact, long-time event chair Bill Bryson says there is still time to register if you want to be in the parade.

Bryson says a little more than 60 organizations have signed up so far and as long as you reach out by this Friday they’re more than happy to add you to the list.

There’s still time to do that you might just want to give the chamber a phone call and say hey I think I’m going to be in this year put me down and we’ll get the paperwork and all of that. But we were hoping by the end of this week that we could have a pretty good idea where we are ending up and we’re going to guess we’re going to end up will be in low 60’s by the time we’re all done. Bill Bryson, The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights, Chairman

You can all the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce at 304-233-2575 if you’re interested in being added to the list.

WTRF is the exclusive broadcast partner of The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade that gets underway just after 6:40 p.m. on Friday, November 18th.