Wheeling City Council moves forward on parking garage project and new dog park

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Wheeling City Council is one step closer to getting the financing needed for the Market Street Parking Garage Project.

At the meeting Tuesday night , council approved the first reading of an ordinance to finance the cost of the new parking garage located at the corner of Market and 11th streets.

According to City Manager Robert Herron, the garage would be financed through lease revenue bonds that wouldn’t exceed 19.5 million dollars.

Herron says the total cost of the project is approximately 16 million dollars.

The new structure will provide parking for tenants of the new Historic Wheeling-Pitt Lofts plus provide much needed public parking with 100 more parking spaces in addition to other added features.

“This project will include about 10,000 feet of first floor retail commercial space which I think will create a dynamic building for that end of downtown that will be a contributing factor for economic development in downtown Wheeling.” Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Herron says the financing of the new parking garage is still up for discussion because there needs to be a second reading before the proposition can be approved.

Council also gave the thumbs up at the meeting regarding a new dog park in Wheeling.

Herron says council is excited to work with the Wheeling Park Commission to help provide the new dog park which will be located near the White Palace and the ice rink.

He says the dog park could be ready for dog owners and their companions as early as the end of this year weather permitting.