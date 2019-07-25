Wheeling City Council to vote on possible user fee

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In November Wheeling introduced an excess levy to the voting ballot.

This levy was for a 22-million-dollar project for a new police department and updates to the current fire department headquarters.

The levy needed 60 percent of citizens to vote “yes” to pass.

It came back at 54%. So, the city discussed possible new measures for the project.

After voting shut down their plan in November, the City of Wheeling looked at new locations for a cheaper alternative for a police and fire headquarters.

This also included a possible user fee to fund the project. The fee would be a dollar a week for the safety building, and a dollar a week for infrastructure updates, and would be charged to anyone working in the city limits over a 20-25-year period.

“The City of Wheeling has been fortunate enough to not have to implement that for several years, but now we’re at a point where we got some projects, we got some infrastructure needs that need to be addressed to the benefit to the city and the benefit of our first responders,” explained Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron. “The method that city council is considering is that user fee.”

The City now has plans for a public safety building.

This will include both the fire and police headquarters and will cost 14.5 million dollars.

The proposed location is on 19th street. Currently, there is a dilapidated building there, but city officials believe the land is perfect for a safety building.

Why is the city pushing so hard for this new building?

“The current police headquarters is only forty-five hundred square feet,” Herron continued. “The Fire department shares a space with a parking garage that has water leakage and salt deterioration.”

If the user fee is passed, they will start demolition of the building in January, and address the asbestos and flood plane issues for that location. During that time, they will also be designing the building. Which could take up to six to nine months to make.

The proposed plan goes into it’s first reading on August 6th at the City Council meeting, and it’s a second reading, public hearing, and implementation will be on August 20th.

If the user fee is passed, it will go into effect on January 1 and will pay out quarterly throughout its expected length.