Wheeling City Manager breaks down I-70 project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s going to be a huge inconvenience. That’s what Wheeling city officials are saying about the upcoming I-70 roadwork, mainly referencing what the nine-month closure of this bridge will present to the city.

The I-70 bridge project kicks off officially in February of 2020, but you may already see roadwork prep starting for the three-year $200 million project.

There are 26 bridges from the back channel of Ohio West Virginia line all the way to past elm grove. Every single one of those bridges is going to be worked on at some point in some form or another over the next three years Wheeling City Manager Bob Herron

Once the Westbound side of the Fulton bridge closes in February, motorists must exit I-70 at Perkin’s and go over National Road and Wheeling Hill before reentering on the freeway.

As for all other bridges- they will be restricted to one lane.

The whole project is going to be a challenge, but that significantly is going to be the biggest challenge for local motorists navigating during the nine months the bridge is going to be closed Wheeling City Manager Bob Herron

The news is there are precautions in place.

Six New emergency personnel will be positioned on Wheeling island. National Road will also see changes before the bridge project happens to better secure the detoured area.

National Road is going to be the designated detour. One of the things that has come up that is positive is that National Road will be paved this fall from the Perkin’s area to 7th Street in North Wheeling Wheeling City Manager Bob Herron

The city is currently in the works of redesigning their website and their Facebook page to include the Department of Highways 511 cameras to better serve the community.

Although they know the road work will be frustrating, they say to just be patient.

But at the end of the three-year period, we are going to have a completely renovated interstate 0, i-470 has been done, national road will have improvements. So, at the end of that three year period we’re going to be in a very good position from a road infrastructure perspective for the next 30 to 40 years Wheeling City Manager Bob Herron

The city is currently sitting in meetings with the state so they can understand the full scope of the project and ensure they are aware of every road closure happening in preparation for the start of the project in February.

Stay with 7News for the latest traffic updates and changes.