WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You couldn’t stop the rock at this weekend’s Wheeling Country Day School Gala.

That’s because the 250-strong crowd showed up in the attire of the stars to celebrate their favorite independent school in the Friendly City.

Paddles were raised at the West Event Hall as prizes like Pirates tickets and private concerts were auctioned off at the WTRF-sponsored celebration.

Guests were also treated to some truly rockstar-caliber art from the school.