WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling firefighters are currently clearing the scene of an apparent vacant house fire.

Public information officer Philip Stahl said crews responded to 142 Stone Church Road just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were visible from the roof and windows.

Firefighters are able to suppress the bulk of the fire in about 60 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with 7News for updates.