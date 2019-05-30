News

Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off heats up this weekend

Posted: May 30, 2019 07:22 PM EDT

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The 18th Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off returns to Heritage Port Saturday.

Similar to the past, the annual event will feature live music and a classic car show but organizers will introduce a junior division to the competition. 

All money raised during the Cook-off will go towards the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. 

The event will take place noon to 6 p.m. and be sure to stay with 7News to find out who walks away a winner this year.

