Wheeling Fire and EMS 2020 stats show a spike in overdose related calls

Normally, calls to the Wheeling Fire Department and EMS rise every year.

Fire Chief Larry Helms said they saw an overall drop in fire and EMS calls, but saw a spike in overdose related calls.

Those calls rose by 22-percent compared to last year.

An increase in opioid-overdoses could be related to the pandemic, but there is currently no direct connection.

He also said that they have seen more people who need multiple doses of Narcan to be revived… but why?

“More heavily used, it is going to take a higher dose of Narcan to get the effect we need to get people breathing again. That’s what we’re experiencing, we’re assuming it’s related to increased usage. We’ve seen an uptick in opioid related calls for the last several years and its just progressively gotten worse.” Wheeling Fire Chief Larry Helms

Fire Chief Helms did say he thinks the reason that overall calls were down was because people were at home, so they noticed if the stove or an iron was left on.