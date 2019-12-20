Wheeling Fire Department Considers New Diving Gear

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department is testing out new diving gear.

Fire-fighters took new suits for a dip in the Ritchie Elementary swimming pool Friday afternoon.

The state-of-the-art gear is made by Aqua Lung.

These suits are gender neutral with breathable fabric and better mobility than their current suits.

“It’s light. It’s comfortable. I feel like I can wear this for long periods of time. As firemen we’re used to being encapsulated in gear and weight so movability is key,” said Lt. Tadd DeLuca.

These were only samples of the thousand dollar diving suits. The department hasn’t purchased any yet.

They’re considering their options for when the next wave of funding hits.