Wheeling Fire Department ensures history is not forgotten

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Station on Poplar Ave held a memorial ceremony earlier today in Woodsdale. Families gathered around the station in silence and prayer. A proclamation was read aloud and the Boy Scouts helped make this happen. Organizers say this ceremony is important in passing along the history to the younger generation

They weren’t born yet. They have no idea what transpired when this happened in 2001 and I think it’s very important to me that I play my part in educating these kids and let them know what has transpired in the world they lived in.

Pat Duffy, Elks Lodge Americanism Chairman

The scouts led the community in the singing of “America the beautiful” to close out the ceremony.