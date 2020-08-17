Wheeling Fire Department Holds New Training

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF)–In Wheeling, the fire department has instituted some new training to help keep the public safe.



They received new equipment to battle fires in the area and they held a training session today on Wheeling Island.



All department firefighters were required to participate.



The new equipment is a tactical heat scanning gun that reveals the hottest point of any flame and if there are people inside burning buildings.



Safety of the people is a top concern of the Wheeling Fire department in purchasing this new equipment.

They’re teaching our seasoned fire fighters how to better use the cameras, technologies for search and rescue to keep our public safe. As well as some tactical considerations to predict detiorating conditions with fires to keep our fire fighters safe as well. Jim Brazier, Assistant Fire Chief

The fire department has already began implementing the use of this new technology and hopes there are a lot safer fire rescues in the future, for both the firemen and the victims.