Wheeling Fire Department Receives Lifeline EMS Gold Recognition Award

The Wheeling Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

This is the second year WFD has earned gold. The department received the AHA’s silver award in 2017 and bronze in 2016.

“It is always a great honor to be recognized for our efforts in treating patients,” last year was an extremely busy year for medical calls, however, our EMTs and paramedics worked very hard at maintaining high-quality service and care. Being recognized for our hard work is humbling.” Fire Chief- Larry Helms

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

WFD’s highly trained EMT’s and paramedics play a vital role in treating heart attacks and serve as the first medical point of contact. They can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.