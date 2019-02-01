Wheeling Fire Department's assistant chief recalls Thursday's hazardous Ziegenfelder fire Video

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) - Thick plumes of grey smoke soared over 18th St. on Thursday as crews battled the blaze at the Ziegenfelder plant in East Wheeling.

"I went back to the truck to get some stuff and I looked back and the whole roof area had smoke on it," said Paul Harto, the Assistant Chief for the Wheeling Fire Department.

Crews fought bravely through the freezing and slippery conditions.

"The guys were already wet and they came outside and the cold became a big concern as much as the fire was for me, my guys and my people," Harto said.

Paul Harto is the instant commande, and he was conducting things from the ground during the several hour battle.

"It's my job to assign tasks to the different companies. A lot of the companies know their tasks," Harto explained. "Instant companies fight the fire, ladder companies ventilate, get to the roof, rescue companies, first they search and rescue if they needed to and they come back and help us fight the fire."

The assistant chief said things weren't bad initially. However, once the water started spraying out from the building, the situation became more adverse. Everything was covered with ice.

"Literally everything. We had ice hanging from guys, on trucks, every place you went you had ice," Harto said.

Harto told 7News this was the coldest fire he's seen in a very long time and his heart is bursting with honor for the firefighters who faught tirelessly through the frigid conditions.

"I'm humble. A lot of them told me I did a great job. I just aimed the gun. They fired the shots," Harto said. "They did their job. They make me proud to say that I'm a Wheeling fireman. I'm really proud of it."