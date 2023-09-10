WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s Police Department got the chance to cut the ribbon on new headquarters this year—and soon it will be the Fire Department’s turn.

Their new $9 million building on 17th and Wood Streets may be open before 2023 is over.

The roof is now sheltering the structure, and windows and exterior doors are being put in place.

The current fire department is located in the Center Wheeling Parking Garage.

Projections still put the trucks moving in sometime in December.

“They’re putting up the interior partitions, so it’s starting to look like we can tell where the rooms are going to be now. A lot of the interior work like wiring and plumbing and electronic stuff and things like that are taking place from the outside. It’s starting to look like a finished structure. Roof’s on.” Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

The single-story building is built for safety—with room for more trucks, a large training room and even sleeping quarters for firefighters.