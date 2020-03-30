Wheeling Fire stepping up safety measures during Covid-19 pandemic

The Wheeling Fire Department is stepping it up in small way — during the Coronavirus crisis.

Fire Chief Larry Helms says they’re using their personal protective equipment or P-P-E more so than before. P-P-E are things like gloves, safety glasses, vests, and full body suits. Gear that’s usually used for other types of emergencies can keep firefighters protected from serious injuries or illnesses.

We want to limit your exposure as well as ours. We don’t want to transmit any exposures from our personnel. We don’t want that to happen to our personnel. We are limited, so we don’t want to lose any of our personnel Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Chief

Helms says you may see them putting masks on patients so that coughing doesn’t spread to other people.