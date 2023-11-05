(WTRF) – It was a busy shift for the Wheeling Fire Department Wednesday into Thursday as they battled three different fires in less than 10 hours.

Wheeling Fire was first called to a trailer fire at 7:28 PM and then had to go back to the same location, on Wetzel Street at 2:18 AM to put it out in a different location of the trailer.

Officials say they left the scene of Wetzel Street to head to 16th Street in East Wheeling at 4:55 AM.

When they arrived on the scene, officials said the building on fire was the old Browns Funeral Building and extended to the neighboring structure at 146 16th Street.

Both buildings were vacant and unoccupied.

“Crews arrived, there was heavy fire. They were worried about the enterprise building on the east side and of course there was exposure on the west side.” Jim Blazier | Wheeling Fire Chief

Due to the building’s partial collapse and for public safety, an emergency demolition took place Thursday morning.

No firefighters were injured, and other injuries are unknown. The fires remain under investigation.

Guntry, an indoor shooting facility, will open its second location at The Highlands in Ohio County, West Virginia.

Guntry is described as a state-of-the-art indoor shooting and training center that boasts the comforts and amenities of a country club.

The ongoing battle between the NCAA and WVU basketball over the eligibility of transfer guard RaeQuan Battle has taken a major step.

The NCAA had determined that Battle would be ineligible to play this season after announcing his intent to transfer from Montana State. Battle was hailed as one of the top 10 transfer portal steals of the offseason.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to the NCAA on Monday, urging them to reverse their decision.

It’s been 82 years, but a Steubenville World War II sailor has finally been given the hero’s welcome he deserves.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Stanley Galaszewski was killed at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941.

After his remains were identified last year, he was taken to his final resting place Friday afternoon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.