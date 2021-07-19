Wheeling Grecian Fest is right around the corner

Gyros, spanakopita, grape leaves, and baklava will all be at the 2021 Grecian Fest here in Wheeling.

It runs from July 28th to 31st.

They will have all the staples including live music, lots of dancing, and a new Greek café serving greek iced coffee and special pastries.

If the music and dancing aren’t your thing, there will also be Greek cooking classes on most afternoons during the Grecian fest.

Festival Director Gus Kayafas said there will be some changes to the dining areas in case any COVID restrictions are put back in place.

“This year will be slightly different in that we will not have any indoor dining. But we will be serving our food and pastries up here at the second floor which is the Hellenic center. All dining will occur outside in our festive atmosphere under food tents.” Gus Kayafas – Festival Director

They will be closing down Chapline Street from 22nd street to 23rd street this upcoming Monday to make room for the festival .