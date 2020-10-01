Wheeling Health Right hosts “Falling for Fall” health fair

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right hosted a “Falling for Fall” health fair that was open to the public on Thursday.

The fair offered free COVID-19 testing, flu shots, breast cancer screening, blood pressure and blood glucose testing and WVU student dental education.

The fair also gave away free food to wrap up Wheeling Health Right’s sixth year of “Farmacy: Prescriptions for Produce,” a program that gives healthy food to those in need.

Those working at the fair expressed that 2020 has been a difficult year for many.

We thought that doing a health fair and approaching all of the problems and needs that might be appearing for people that wouldn’t normally happen, that doing a health fair might be the best thing we could do. People are having difficulty getting into even doctors’ offices, let alone specialty care. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

The Wheeling Health Right will also be offering a series of free COVID-19 testing in a few weeks, once the health clinic finalizes the details with the department of health and human resources in Charleston.