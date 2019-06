Wheeling Health Right will once again host the free physical program next Wednesday starting at 9:00 a.m.

Physicals for Middle School Students will take place from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., while High School physicals will be in the afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The physicals will be performed by residents from Ohio Valley Medical Center as well as Wheeling Hospital.

More than 200 kids are expected throughout the day.