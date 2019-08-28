Wheeling Heritage Acquires Weelunk with Plans for Growth

Wheeling Heritage today announced that it has acquired Weelunk.

With the acquisition, Wheeling Heritage will be adding additional staff and allocating more resources to the online magazine, ensuring that it continues to serve as a platform for community perspectives, events, and profiles.

“It’s Wheeling Heritage’s mission to be a catalyst for the revitalization of Wheeling. We’re always looking for the best ways to carry out that mission — and we’ve seen the most success when we truly engage the community in our work Alex Weld – Director of Operations for Wheeling Herritage

“Weelunk will provide a platform to communicate our work in preserving Wheeling’s cultural landscape, revitalizing its downtown, and telling the stories of our community Arch Riley- Executive Director of Wheeling Heritage

Wheeling Heritage will operate the website through Wheeling Heritage Media, a new subsidiary of the organization.

In addition, Wheeling Heritage Media will be adding two digital content creators to the staff.

This venture includes an expansion in the type of content available on Weelunk, including integrating videos, podcasts, and other multimedia to engage more people and better tell Wheeling’s story.

Wheeling Heritage has been working to tell Wheeling’s story, both past, and present, for 25 years. The organization is responsible for interpretive signage all over the city, as well as numerous brochures and walking tours, and programming that engages the community.