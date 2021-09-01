Wheeling Heritage unveils plan to market the Friendly City’s historic properties to developers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage is continuing their mission to preserve as many of the Friendly City’s historic structures as they can.



Wheeling Heritage, along with the City of Wheeling have announced the opening of a request for proposal process for the sale of two different sites. The first is the Blue Church in East Wheeling, and the four buildings at 1400 Market Street.



The goal of this process is to seek out developers through marketing the potential of these properties. They have engaged two outside marketing and economic development firms to help them express to developers what they city expects, and what they can expect from the city.

“We know that people are aware of these buildings locally, but if there was a local developer interested we probably would have found them already. That doesn’t mean they don’t warrant preservation. Both of these buildings are centrally located, they’re right in our downtown urban environments, they are historic, they are eligible for incentives, and they are structurally in good condition.” Betsy Sweeny, Director of Heritage Programming at Wheeling Heritage

Sweeny tells us that while these might not be the most beautiful buildings in Wheeling at the moment, they do have a lot of potential. Wheeling Heritage hopes to select developers by the end of the year, and to begin transferring these properties by 2022.



For more information, go to http://wheelingheritage.org