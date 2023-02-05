WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Two local teams are joining forces after their individual State Championship wins.

The boys’ golf teams from both Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic competed in the state tournament back in October of 2021, and ended up sharing the winning trophy for their twin titles.

Both teams came together to celebrate their hard work at Fore Seasons Golf.

But these athletes who have golfed together since they were little are coming together to represent the state in more ways than one.

We ended up sharing the trophy. Well, as soon as the picture hit the paper, you know, it was just one team. It wasn’t two individual schools it was one State Championship, and it became really very interesting for most of us and so, a couple of the parents from Park and the parents from Wheeling Central, we decided that we’re going to go to the national tournament and we’re going to do this as a group. Jim Mortakis, Golf Coach, Wheeling Central Catholic High School

Not only is it great to see them together, hopefully this can become an inspiration for this community and not just in sport. This community seems to be turning the corner in all things. We’re ready for revitalization and maybe it’s a group of kids like this to teach the adults a lesson. We’re only going to be better if we work together. Jason Koegler, Parent, Wheeling Park High School Golf

These young men work hard beyond golf, and are hosting a combined spaghetti dinner on April 16th at St. Michael Church.

They’re also holding a youth golf event to lend their skills to the next generation of Park and Central golfers.

This is all to support their road to nationals as one team representing the state of West Virginia, which will take place July 17th through the 19th later this year.