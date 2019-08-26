Breaking News
Wheeling Hospital CEO releases statement on upgrading security

Wheeling Hospital CEO, Douglass Harrison has released the following statement regarding upgrading the security of the hospital.

Douglass Harrison- Wheeling Hospital CEO

The safety of our patients and employees is of the utmost concern to Wheeling Hospital. Given the recent announcement of OVMC and EORH closing, Wheeling Hospital has undertaken a comprehensive review of all security measures on campus. In light of this review, we will be making some upgrades to our security practices to further ensure the safety of all patients, employees and visitors

Douglass Harrison- Wheeling Hospital CEO

