Wheeling Hospital hosts free community baby shower

On Saturday, there was a baby shower that required no personal invitation.

Wheeling Hospital hosted their third annual ‘Community Baby Shower’ inside their auditoriums located in the lower levels of the hospital.

There were over 25 vendors and exhibitors offering free information and demonstrations about parenting and infant safety, immunizations and more.

The event also gave new and expecting parents a chance to learn about the free community resources that are available and there to help out.

The event ran from 10:00a.m. to noon.

Wheeling Hospital’s OB Outpatient Clinic has a variety of services and connections to get new moms and dads on their way.

To learn more, check out their website.